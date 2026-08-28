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7 Andhra fishermen rescued after over 3 weeks at sea

Seven people were killed and eight others were seriously injured when a private bus collided with their auto-rickshaw in Andhra Pradesh’s Palnadu district early Thursday, police said

Published on: Aug 28, 2026, 08:28:00 IST
By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
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Seven people were killed and eight others were seriously injured when a private bus collided with their auto-rickshaw in Andhra Pradesh’s Palnadu district early Thursday, police said.

The fishermen were stranded after a series of mechanical failures in their boat. (HT)
The fishermen were stranded after a series of mechanical failures in their boat. (HT)

According to police, the accident occurred near Adda Road in Chilakaluripet mandal, when the private bus, which was travelling from Vijayawada towards Tirupati, rammed into the auto carrying 15 passengers.

“Four passengers died on the spot, while two died at Guntur government general hospital and another succumbed to injuries at the Chilakaluripet government hospital,” a police officer from Chilakaluripet told reporters.

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The deceased were identified as Bontha Babu (62), Bontha Manemma (55), Sampurnamma (70), Lakshmamma (75), Gangamma (50), Chautapalli Suvartha (45) and Mariyamma (45), police said.

All the victims were residents of Veluru village in Chilakaluripet mandal, police said, adding that they had travelled to Kondamanjuluru in the neighbouring district to attend a birthday celebration and were returning to their village when the accident occurred.

On receiving information from local residents, police rushed to the accident site and launched rescue operations. The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals for emergency treatment.

“The eight injured persons, including four children, are undergoing treatment at Guntur GGH. Their condition is being closely monitored by doctors,” the police officer said.

The Chilakaluripet police registered a case and launched an investigation into the accident. They are examining the circumstances that led to the collision and whether negligence on the part of the private bus driver contributed to the mishap.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep shock and grief over the fatal road accident at Chilakaluripet.

A statement from the CMO said Naidu conveyed his condolences to the families of the victims and expressed concern over the injuries suffered by the others.

“Officials informed him that the deceased were residents of Veluru village in Chilakaluripet mandal and that the injured had been shifted to Guntur GGH for treatment,” the statement said.

The chief minister directed officials to ensure that the injured receive the best possible medical care. He also instructed the authorities to closely monitor their health condition and provide all necessary assistance.

  • Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

    Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

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Home/India News/7 Andhra Fishermen Rescued After Over 3 Weeks At Sea
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