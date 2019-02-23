7 dead as 2 houses collapse after blast in firecracker trader’s home in UP

Seven people were killed when two houses collapsed after a deafening explosion in one of the houses. The explosion took place at the house of a firecracker trader in Rotaha village under Chauri police station area of Bhadohi district in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

Police said the blast took place in a house belonging to Irfan Mansoori, who manufactured and sold firecrackers. The blast took place around 11.30 am. The sound of the explosion was heard up to four kilometres and caused panic among the locals.

The blast was so powerful that debris - bricks and household items - could be seen strewn as far as 50 feet away from the collapsed house.

Police said the four persons present in the house were killed immediately, while three others succumbed to their injuries later. Police and the locals managed to extract the bodies from the debris of the fallen houses.

Additional superintendent of police, Dr Sanjay Kumar confirmed the figure and said that rescue operation is being carried out. A team of NDRF has also been called.

Dr Kumar said an investigation would be conducted into the matter.

Debris is being removed.

First Published: Feb 23, 2019 15:31 IST