e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 16, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Sep 16, 2019

7 kg tumour removed from 56-yr-old woman’s stomach in Coimbatore

The tumour involved the intestine, uterus, right kidney and right urine tube of the woman.

india Updated: Sep 16, 2019 12:58 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
Doctors in Coimbatore removed a 7 kg tumour from a woman’s stomach.
Doctors in Coimbatore removed a 7 kg tumour from a woman’s stomach.(Photo: ANI/ Twitter)
         

A 56-year-old woman has got a new lease of life after doctors successfully removed a 7-kilogram tumour from her stomach.

“She was operated two years back for the abdominal problem. When they opened her abdomen, they found a big tumour. But they closed it saying that there is a risk of life in operation since the tumour involves multiple organs. However, we were able to remove it now,” Dr Shendil Kumar, who operated the lady, told ANI.

“It was a large tumour occupying the entire abdomen area. We later decided to do the surgery. The tumour involved the intestine, uterus, right kidney and right urine tube. It was a challenge for us. We took all precautions and successfully removed it,” he added.

(The story has been published from a wire feed without any modifications to the text.)

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 12:57 IST

tags
trending topics
Yogi AdityanathUddhav ThackerayDream Girl box office collectionMotorola TV LaunchShakuntala Devi First LookBigg Boss 13Xiaomi Mi Band 4OnePlus TVThe Sky Is Pink ReviewsVirat KohliPriyanka ChopraAyodhya CaseWorld Ozone DayMoto E6s
Top News
latest news
India News
don't miss