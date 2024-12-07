In the last three years, the three-tier grievance redressal mechanism under the Cable Television Networks (Amendment) Rules, 2021, addressed 73 complaints related to the transmission of obscene, indecent and vulgar advertisements on television, the minister of state for information and broadcasting (MIB) L Murugan informed the Rajya Sabha on Friday. 73 complaints about vulgar ads on TV addressed in last 3 years: MIB

MIB did not specify whether the ads in these 73 complaints were found to be violating the Advertising Code.

According to the Advertising Code prescribed under Rule 7 of the rules requires “indecent, vulgar, suggestive, repulsive or offensive themes or treatment” to be “avoided” in TV ads.

In 2017, the MIB, in an advisory, had instructed TV channels to not air ads selling and promoting condoms between 6 am and 10 pm, as the ads were “alleged to be indecent, especially for children”.

According to the 2023-24 annual report of the Advertising Standards Council of India, a self-regulatory body, the rate of voluntary compliance in print and on TV was 97%, compared to an overall compliance rate of 80% and a 75% compliance rate of digital ads.