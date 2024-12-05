Supreme Court quashes defamation proceedings against Union minister L Murugan

The Supreme Court on Thursday quashed criminal defamation proceedings against Union minister L Murugan on a complaint filed by the Chennai-based Murasoli Trust for his alleged defamatory statements at a press conference in December 2020. Union minister L Murugan

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan passed the order after Murugan's counsel said the politician never intended to defame the Trust or cause any harm to its reputation.

The bench set aside the September 5, 2023 order of the Madras High Court which had refused to quash the defamation proceedings.

The top court's order came on an appeal by Murugan, the Union minister of state for information and broadcasting, challenging the high court verdict.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)