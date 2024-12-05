Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Dec 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Supreme Court quashes defamation proceedings against Union minister L Murugan

PTI |
Dec 05, 2024 11:51 AM IST

SC bench set aside the September 5, 2023 order of the Madras High Court which had refused to quash the defamation proceedings against Union minister L Murugan

The Supreme Court on Thursday quashed criminal defamation proceedings against Union minister L Murugan on a complaint filed by the Chennai-based Murasoli Trust for his alleged defamatory statements at a press conference in December 2020.

Union minister L Murugan
Union minister L Murugan

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan passed the order after Murugan's counsel said the politician never intended to defame the Trust or cause any harm to its reputation.

The bench set aside the September 5, 2023 order of the Madras High Court which had refused to quash the defamation proceedings.

The top court's order came on an appeal by Murugan, the Union minister of state for information and broadcasting, challenging the high court verdict.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On