e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 15, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Aug 15, 2019

Government to launch Jal Jeevan Mission to bring piped water to households: PM Modi

In his Independence Day address, PM Modi said half of the country’s households do not have access to piped water.

india Updated: Aug 15, 2019 08:49 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
PM Modi addresses nation on 73rd Independence Day
PM Modi addresses nation on 73rd Independence Day(Ajay Aggarwal/HT Photo)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday the government will launch a Jal Jeevan Mission to bring piped water to households and resolved to spend more than Rs 3.5 lakh crore in coming years.

In his Independence Day address, Modi said half of the country’s households do not have access to piped water.

Follow live updates here

“I want to announce from the Red Fort that we will move forward with Jal Jeevan Mission. The Centre and states will work towards it and in coming years, more than Rs 3.5 lakh crore will be spent,” he said. Modi said for water conservation, efforts need to quadruple in the next five years as to what was done in the last seven decades.

First Published: Aug 15, 2019 08:49 IST

tags
more from india
top news
    trending topics
    India vs West IndiesHappy Independence Day 2019KashmirChandrayaan 2Happy Raksha Bandhan 2019Delhi PoliceAshes 2019 2nd TestDelhi Metro
    don't miss