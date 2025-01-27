76th Republic Day: Traffic restrictions in Delhi on Jan 27, 28 for Beating Retreat rehearsals | Details

Delhi Police have issued an advisory for the rehearsals of Wednesday's Beating Retreat, a ceremony which concludes the Republic Day festivities. Indian Air Force bands march during rehearsal for the Beating Retreat ceremony, at Raisina Hills in New Delhi, India, Friday, Jan.24, 2025.(AP Photo/Channi Anand)

According to the advisory, Vijay Chowk, where Beating Retreat is held, will remain closed for general traffic from 2 pm to 9.30 pm on both Monday and Tuesday (January 27 and 28).

Traffic restrictions in Delhi

Traffic will be restricted on Rafi Marg (between round about Sunehri Masjid and round about Krishi Bhawan), Raisina Road (from round about Krishi Bhawan towards Vijay Chowk), beyond round about Dara Shikoh Road, round about Krishna Menon Marg, and round about Sunehri Masjid towards Vijay Chowk, and Kartavya Path (between Vijay Chowk and 'C'-Hexagon), the advisory said.

It suggested the following alternative routes for motorists and general public: Ring Road, Ridge Road, Aurobindo Marg, Madarsa T-Point, Safdarjung Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Rani Jhansi Road, Minto Road, etc.

Diversions

(1.) Buses coming from Shanti Path, Vinay Marg, Sardar Patel Marg, and moving towards Central Secretariat and Connaught Place will take Panchsheel Marg, Simon Bolivar Marg, Vande Matram Marg, round about Shankar Road, and Sheikh Mujilbur Rehman Road.

(2.) Central Secretariat-bound buses will terminate at Udyan Marg and return via Kali Bari Marg, Mandir Marg, and Shankar Road.

(3.) Connaught Place bound buses will take Mandir Marg, Kali Bari Marg, Baba Khadak Singh Marg. These will return via Bhagat Singh Marg, Peshwa Road, Mandir Marg, Shankar Road and Vande Matram Marg.

(4.) For Old Delhi railway station, Red Fort and ISBT Kashmiri Gate, buses from South Side will take Ring Road from AIIMS towards Dhaula Kuan and then Ridge Road, Rani Jhansi Road.

(5.) For Old Delhi Railway Station, Red Fort and ISBT Kashmiri Gate, buses from Ashram side will take Ashram Chowk- Ring Road towards Sarai Kale Khan and proceed further via Raj Ghat.

(6.) Buses moving towards South and South East Delhi, and coming from Old Delhi Railway Station, Red Fort, Kashmiri Gate, will take Delhi Gate, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Rajghat, Ring Road, Sarai Kale Khan, and Ashram Chowk.

(7.) Buses from Vikas Marg and bound for South will take Ring Road, Sarai Kale Khan, and Ashram Chowk.

(8.) Buses from Connaught Place via Kasturba Gandhi Marg towards India Gate will take Minto Road, DDU Marg, IP Flyover, Ring Road, and Sarai Kale Khan.

Beating Retreat ceremony

The ceremony is held three days after Republic Day (January 26). Presided over by the President of India, who is the supreme commander of the Indian Armed Forces, it features a musical performance by the bands of the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, Delhi Police, and the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF).

In India, the ceremony was first held in the 1950s, during the state visit of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. Since then, it has become an annual event to pay tribute to India's armed forces.

(With PTI inputs)