e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 29, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 77 new Covid-19 cases found in Maharashtra Police in 48 hours, 2 cops die

77 new Covid-19 cases found in Maharashtra Police in 48 hours, 2 cops die

The total number of active coronavirus cases in Maharashtra Police now stands at 1,030.

india Updated: Jun 29, 2020 17:18 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Till date, nearly 3,500 police personnel have been cured and discharged and another 1000-odd more security personnel are undergoing treatment for the pathogen.
Till date, nearly 3,500 police personnel have been cured and discharged and another 1000-odd more security personnel are undergoing treatment for the pathogen.(ANI PHOTO.)
         

Two policemen succumbed to the infectious Covid-19 disease in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll in the Maharashtra Police to 59, an official statement from the force said on Monday.

With 77 new coronavirus infections found in the force in the last 24 hours, the number of Covid-19 positive cases in Maharashtra Police has risen to 4,743 and is inching closer to the 5,000-mark.

The total number of active coronavirus cases in Maharashtra Police now stands at 1,030.

On Sunday, 150 new coronavirus infections were detected in the force over the last two days.

Earlier this week, on Thursday, three more Maharashtra Police personnel had died of the infectious disease.

Till date, nearly 3,500 police personnel have been cured and discharged and another 1000-odd more security personnel are undergoing treatment for the pathogen.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh announced on Saturday that bravery awards will be given to policemen working in the frontline of the battle against Covid-19, during a visit to Solapur district.

The minister was reviewing the law and order situation in the district in view of the Ashadhi Ekadashi celebrations next week.

“The Maharashtra Police have done a good job working in the frontline. They will be given bravery awards for their work,” Deshmukh, who was accompanied by state health minister Rajesh Tope, said.

Deshmukh also indicated that families of police personnel dying of the deadly pathogen will get Rs 65 lakh assistance and they can stay in their official quarters till the deceased’s date of retirement in the normal course.

He said there are dedicated Covid Care hospitals in each district for police personnel.

State health minister Rajesh Tope said the government will also conduct antigen tests, which give results in an hour, giving priority to frontline Covid-19 workers.

tags
top news
26/11 planner Sajid Mir, protected by Imran Khan govt, plotted terror in 3 continents
26/11 planner Sajid Mir, protected by Imran Khan govt, plotted terror in 3 continents
Telangana, TN may follow Maharashtra in extending lockdown to stop Covid-19
Telangana, TN may follow Maharashtra in extending lockdown to stop Covid-19
Maharashtra extends lockdown till July 31 amid spike in Covid-19 cases
Maharashtra extends lockdown till July 31 amid spike in Covid-19 cases
Many Indians, families of diplomats not allowed on special flight to China
Many Indians, families of diplomats not allowed on special flight to China
Cow’s jaw damaged after eating explosives wrapped food in Andhra’s Chittoor
Cow’s jaw damaged after eating explosives wrapped food in Andhra’s Chittoor
France speeds up Rafale fighter jet deliveries on IAF’s ‘special request’
France speeds up Rafale fighter jet deliveries on IAF’s ‘special request’
Live: Puducherry CM tests negative for Covid-19
Live: Puducherry CM tests negative for Covid-19
Watch: Sikh community in US hosts drive-thru food distribution for needy
Watch: Sikh community in US hosts drive-thru food distribution for needy
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaShekhar SumanSushant Singh RajputKerala SSLC Result 2020PM Modi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In