8 states still have active Covid cases between 10,000 and 1 lakh, Maha tops list

Even as the single-day case count of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in India has been on a downward trend, there are eight states that have active cases between 10,000 and 1 lakh, according to data shared by the Union ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) on Tuesday.

Addressing a press briefing on the country’s Covid-19 situation, joint secretary of the Union health ministry Lav Agarwal said districts that were earlier reporting high cases have now begun to show a progressive decline. As many as 279 districts across India were reporting over 100 daily coronavirus cases on the week ending June 1, which gradually decreased to 107 on the week ending July 1. As of August 8, a total of 48 Indian districts are reporting more than 100 daily Covid-19 cases.

One of the worst-hit since the first wave of the pandemic, Maharashtra continues to have a high coronavirus active caseload (74,944) even though the state has been reporting a dip in the daily cases for the past few days. On Monday, the state reported 4,505 fresh cases, down from 5,508 on Sunday. Apart from Maharashtra, there are seven additional states, including many in the east and northeast that have active cases ranging between 10,000 and 1 lakh.

Here’s the list of the eight states:

1. Maharashtra (74,944)

2. Karnataka (23,956)

3. Tamil Nadu (20,407)

4. Andhra Pradesh (19,949)

5. Mizoram (12,146)

6. Assam (11,059)

7. West Bengal (10,719)

8. Odisha (10,485)

Meanwhile, India on Tuesday reported 28,204 fresh coronavirus cases – the lowest in 147 days, thereby taking the overall tally of the country to 3,19,98,158, according to data shared by the Union health ministry. This marks an improvement as the country reported 35,499 new cases on Monday. The daily death toll also saw a drop from 447 on Monday to 373 on Tuesday, which pushed the cumulative count to 428,682. The active case count in India stands at 388,508 – a decline of 13,680 from Monday.