84 kids infected with mumps in Belagavi district

Belagavi: Savadatti Yallamma town of Belagavi district has become the latest to report an outbreak of Parotitis, commonly known as mumps. According to the health department, 84 children under the age of 12 have been infected till now. Infected children are getting treated at primary health centres and hospitals in villages and Savadatti town (REUTERS)

“The children are being treated at primary health centres and hospitals in villages and Savadatti town,” said Savadatti health officer Dr Sripad Sabnis. He mentioned that infected individuals are being provided with non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and analgesics.

Former Savadatti tehsildar Mallikarjun Hegganavar, who has recently been transferred, said, Haralkatti village and Yaragatti town reported 20 and 15 cases respectively. While Kadabi had eight, Asundi had seven, Inchal reported five, and Inahongal, Shirasangi, and Munavalli reported four cases each. Three cases each were reported in Tallur and Madlur, and one case was reported in Ugargol village. Precautionary measures are being disseminated through village-wide alerts, he said.

With a significant portion of the affected being primary school students, Savadatti block education officer (BEO) Mohan Dandin said, the infected students have been granted eight days of leave.

Belagavi deputy director of public instructions Mohankumar Hanchate stated that all BEOs have been instructed to monitor every child and issue compulsory leave due to the fast spread of the disease. “Considering the seriousness of the pandemic and its rapid transmission, the education department has sanctioned leave to prevent further infections,” he said.

Belagavi district health officer Dr Mahesh Koni said the situation does not call for a panic state. “Although the disease spreads rapidly among children under 12, there is no need to panic as vaccines and oral therapies are available,” Koni assured.

Koni advised oral treatments such as warm or cool compresses for swollen glands, rest, careful oral hygiene, and hydration. The symptoms include fever, headache, and painful swelling around the face, he said.