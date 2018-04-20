Etah again, cook rapes and kills 9-year-old girl at wedding after asking for water

A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed by a man on Thursday night during a pre-wedding ceremony in Uttar Pradesh’s Etah district, police said on Friday, three days after a seven-year-old was sexually assaultedand murdered in the same region while attending a wedding.

Police said the 25-year-old accused, Pintu Kumar, has been arrested and booked for murder, rape and concealing evidence after the nine-year-old girl’s father filed a complaint. Kumar was also charged under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

“The girl was found missing by her family members at about 10pm on Thursday while they were attending a ‘tilak’ function in a nearby house in Keltha village of Aliganj area in Etah district,” additional superintendent of police (ASP) Sanjay Kumar said.

“Her body was found at about 3am on Friday in a farm, 100 metres from the house after a search,” Kumar said.

Read | 7-year-old raped, murdered: Family went to Etah since victim was keen on attending wedding

The police officer added the body of the girl has been sent for a post-mortem at the district hospital in Etah.

Police found during their investigation that Kumar, part of a team of cooks hired to prepare food for the guests, asked for a glass of water from the girl as he was preparing to drink alcohol during the ceremony.

One of the girl’s friends told the police that the Class 2 student was last seen with Kumar, who allegedly lured her to a shop in the village.

On Tuesday, a seven-year-old girl was taken away by a 19-year-old man when her family members were busy during a wedding ceremony in Galla Mandi of Etah city to an under-construction house. He then raped and later killed her to avoid being identified.

The sexual assaults on children have been in focus after the gang-rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district hit the headlines.

Government figures show that a child is sexually abused every 15 minutes in India. According to the National Crime Records Bureau report for 2016, there was a sharp spike in cases of rape against children with an increase of such incidents by over 82% as compared to 2015.

The data also shows that Uttar Pradesh tops the list in crime against minors, with around 15% share of total crime against children in the country.