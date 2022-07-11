942 new Covid cases in Karnataka, TPR 4.20%

The state has reported 942 new Covid 19 cases in a 24 hour-period, taking the total active caseload to 6,898, according to the daily bulletin of the state health department on Sunday.As per the health department, the positivity rate in the same period stood at 4.20%.

The capital city of Bengaluru accounted for 831 infections where the total active caseload stands at 6389, data shows. Belagavi reported 11 new infections, 13 cases were reported in Dakshina Kannada, 11 in Kolara, 10 in Udupi and 30 in Mysuru.

The total number of tests stood at around 22,403 as rains across several parts, especially the coastal districts, posed a hurdle for the people to travel to health centres for getting their tests done.

However, the rate of hospitalisation has been low as there are 76 persons in hospitals in Bengaluru, of which eight are in intensive care units and two in high dependency unit (HDU).

Bengaluru is accounting for the majority of all infections in the state and has 21 active clusters and 19 budding clusters, according to data from civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Sunday.

There are 96 wards (out of the 198) that have more than 10 active cases. The positivity rate in the city is 5.18%.

Bengaluru, which was reporting around 100 cases on May 20 has since seen a sharp spike with over 1,000 cases in the first week of July, data shows.

Karnataka has seen its weekly numbers rise to 5,794 (till Friday) with Bengaluru accounting for 5,349, data from the state Covid 19 war room shows.

Karnataka has so far administered 54.9 million first doses of Covid 19 vaccine, 54.08 of the second dose and 3.81 million of the third or precautionary dose, according to data from Cowin.