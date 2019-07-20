‘A good administrator’: President, Vice President condole Sheila Dikshit’s demise

President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu Saturday expressed sorrow at the demise of former Delhi chief minister Shiela Dikshit, saying her term in office was a period of momentous transformation for the national capital.

Sheila Dikshit (81) passed away in New Delhi following a prolonged illness.

Kovind offered condolences to the senior leader’s family and associates.

“Sad to hear of the passing of Smt Sheila Dikshit, former chief minister of Delhi and a senior political figure. Her term in office was a period of momentous transformation for the capital for which she will be remembered,” he tweeted.

Naidu expressed grief over her demise.

“I express my profound sorrow and grief over the demise of former Chief Minister of Delhi, Smt. Sheila Dikshit today. She was a good administrator,” Naidu’s secretariat tweeted.

First Published: Jul 20, 2019 17:33 IST