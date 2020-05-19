A grim milestone: List of states where Covid-19 cases have breached 10,000-mark  

india

Updated: May 19, 2020 15:13 IST

Even as the country has entered the fourth phase of coronavirus lockdown, the number of Covid-19 cases rise unabated across the nation. On Tuesday, Covid-19 cases in India breached the 100,000-mark. So far, more than 3,000 people have lost their lives due to the infection while nearly 40,000 people have been cured or discharged from hospitals.

The highest number Covid-19 cases come from Maharashtra where the tally has breached the 35,000-mark, nearly one-third of the national total.

Here’s taking a look at states with over 10,000 Covid-19 cases:

Maharashtra

The state has reported 35,058 Covid-19 cases so far. Maharashtra has recorded 1,249 deaths while 8,437 patients have recovered across the state. Mumbai, Thane and Pune are the top affected areas in the state. Mumbai alone accounts for more than 21,000 coronavirus cases.

Tamil Nadu

The southern state has reported 11,760 coronavirus cases and 81 Covid-19 fatalities. More than 4,400 patients have recovered in Tamil Nadu.

Gujarat

As per the Ministry of Health, coronavirus cases in Gujarat stand at 11,745. While 694 people have died due to the coronavirus disease in the state, 4,804 patients have recovered so far. Ahmedabad is the worst-hit district here.

Delhi

The national capital reported 500 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the Delhi health department stated on Tuesday. With this, the Coviud-19 tally in the national capital has zoomed to 10,554. Over 160 people have died in Delhi while 4,750 patients have recovered.

States with over 5,000 coronavirus cases

Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh have reported more than 5,000 coronavirus cases till date. Covid-19 cases in Rajasthan touched 5,507 on Tuesday. Jaipur has witnessed a high number of coronavirus cases in the state.

In Madhya Pradesh, Covid-19 cases have jumped to 5,236. Indore, Ujjain and Bhopal are the top-affected cities in the state.

States with over 3,000 coronavirus cases

In Uttar Pradesh, coronavirus cases are rapidly inching toward the 5,000-mark. As many as 4,605 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the state. West Bengal nears the 3,000-mark with 2,825 coronavirus cases.