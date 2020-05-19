Covid-19 update: With 500 fresh cases in last 24 hours, Delhi’s tally jumps to 10,554

india

Updated: May 19, 2020 13:36 IST

Delhi has reported 500 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the Delhi health department stated in its bulletin on Tuesday.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital now stands at 10,554 of which 5,638 are active cases and 166 fatalities. The number of coronavirus patients who have recovered from the infection or have been discharged has jumped to 4,750 in the national capital.

Also read: ‘Show discipline’: Kejriwal’s appeal as Delhi reopens amid Covid-19 fears

500 more #COVID19 cases reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours. Total cases rise to 10554, including 5638 active cases & 166 deaths: Delhi Health Department pic.twitter.com/lhxvlFEeVy — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2020

The Ministry of Health, however, in its morning notification on Covid-19 updated the number of coronavirus fatalities in the national capital at 168.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday, in his address, announced major relief in lockdown restrictions.

Also read: Complete list of activities that are not allowed in Delhi

आज से कुछ आर्थिक गतिविधियाँ शुरू हो रही हैं। हमारी बहुत बड़ी ज़िम्मेदारी है कि पूरे अनुशासन से रहें और करोना को कंट्रोल में रखें। मास्क, सोशल डिस्टन्सिंग और हैंड सैनिटायज़र



आप और आपका परिवार स्वस्थ रहें- ऐसी प्रभु से प्रार्थना है।हम अनुशासन से रहेंगे, तो प्रभु हमारी रक्षा करेंगे — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 19, 2020

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, the chief minister urged the citizens to show discipline to keep coronavirus in control.

“Some economic activities are starting from today. It is our great responsibility to be fully disciplined and keep the coronavirus under control,” Kejriwal tweeted.

On Monday, the chief minister said that barbershops, spa, saloon and restaurants will remain closed amid the fourth phase of the Covid-19 lockdown while public transport like buses and auto rickshaws will be allowed to operate with conditions. Mass gatherings will not be allowed in the national capital, places of worship and educational institutes will remain shut, Delhi Metro will not resume operations amid lockdown 4.0.