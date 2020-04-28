Aadhaar cards can now also be updated at 20,000 CSCs in a major relief to rural citizens

india

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 19:10 IST

The Indian government on Tuesday enlisted the 20,000 common service centres (CSCs) in rural areas across the country for Aadhaar updates which is likely to provide relief to the population in the hinterlands that are located close to CSCs but are far from banks and post offices.

The facility to update one’s Aadhaar record at 20,000 CSCs is likely to start by June end, which is the deadline set for the centres to upgrade their services. CSCs are a special purpose vehicle (SPV) that operate as banking correspondents in the rural parts of the country and come under the ministry of IT and electronics.

Union Minister for Communications, MEITY and Law and Justice Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad tweeted to convey the development.

Prasad requested the CSCs to handle Aadhaar work with responsibility and as per the instructions issued by UIDAI. He added that this move will help a large number of rural citizens to get Aadhar services closer to their homes.

UIDAI or Unique Identification Authority of India has set a June deadline for the CSCs to begin handling Aadhar work after an upgrade to their existing infrastructure and other necessary approvals.

CSC CEO Dr Dinesh Tyagi has asked CSCs to immediately undertake technical and other up-gradation required for starting Aadhaar updates.

Dr Tyagi said it would further strengthen the efforts of achieving the goals of “Digital India” as envisaged by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

So far Aadhar enrolment and updation facility was available at select banks, post offices and other centres specially set up for this purpose by the government.