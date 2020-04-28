e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Aadhaar cards can now also be updated at 20,000 CSCs in a major relief to rural citizens

Aadhaar cards can now also be updated at 20,000 CSCs in a major relief to rural citizens

Aadhaar identification cards are now used for various purposes including direct benefits transfer by the government.

india Updated: Apr 28, 2020 19:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Aadhaar cards are linked to the government’s ambitious digital India mission.
Aadhaar cards are linked to the government’s ambitious digital India mission. (AFP Photo)
         

The Indian government on Tuesday enlisted the 20,000 common service centres (CSCs) in rural areas across the country for Aadhaar updates which is likely to provide relief to the population in the hinterlands that are located close to CSCs but are far from banks and post offices.

The facility to update one’s Aadhaar record at 20,000 CSCs is likely to start by June end, which is the deadline set for the centres to upgrade their services. CSCs are a special purpose vehicle (SPV) that operate as banking correspondents in the rural parts of the country and come under the ministry of IT and electronics.

Union Minister for Communications, MEITY and Law and Justice Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad tweeted to convey the development.

Prasad requested the CSCs to handle Aadhaar work with responsibility and as per the instructions issued by UIDAI. He added that this move will help a large number of rural citizens to get Aadhar services closer to their homes.

UIDAI or Unique Identification Authority of India has set a June deadline for the CSCs to begin handling Aadhar work after an upgrade to their existing infrastructure and other necessary approvals.

CSC CEO Dr Dinesh Tyagi has asked CSCs to immediately undertake technical and other up-gradation required for starting Aadhaar updates.

Dr Tyagi said it would further strengthen the efforts of achieving the goals of “Digital India” as envisaged by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

So far Aadhar enrolment and updation facility was available at select banks, post offices and other centres specially set up for this purpose by the government.

tags
top news
PM Modi gets a SOS message from UAE for Indian healthcare personnel
PM Modi gets a SOS message from UAE for Indian healthcare personnel
Delhi, Mumbai among 15 places that account for over 60% of India’s Covid-19 cases
Delhi, Mumbai among 15 places that account for over 60% of India’s Covid-19 cases
‘Poor workers first’: PM Modi’s ground rule for evacuation of Indians
‘Poor workers first’: PM Modi’s ground rule for evacuation of Indians
LIVE: Need to save livelihoods from Covid-19, says Jaishankar at BRICS meet
LIVE: Need to save livelihoods from Covid-19, says Jaishankar at BRICS meet
‘Worse than coronavirus’: Gayle attacks Sarwan after Tallawahs exit
‘Worse than coronavirus’: Gayle attacks Sarwan after Tallawahs exit
Didn’t care about a Test match: Lee on dismissing Tendulkar first time
Didn’t care about a Test match: Lee on dismissing Tendulkar first time
Here’s how many Bajaj Chetak Electric scooters were sold in March
Here’s how many Bajaj Chetak Electric scooters were sold in March
‘Doing serious investigations against China’: Donald Trump on Covid-19 crisis
‘Doing serious investigations against China’: Donald Trump on Covid-19 crisis
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirusCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiCOVID-19Delhi Covid-19Covid-19 Update

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper