Aaditya Thackeray is Maharashtra environment, tourism minister. His first comments

india

Updated: Jan 05, 2020 13:35 IST

Aaditya Thackeray, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s son and Worli MLA, was on Sunday given the charge of tourism, environment and protocol ministry in the Maharashtra cabinet.

The 29-year-old minister, while answering mediapersons, said the state economy can be given a fillip through tourism.

“I have been given the portfolios of tourism and environment. We can strengthen the economy of Maharashtra with tourism. I will take charge of the office after tomorrow’s meeting,” the new minister was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

A run through the junior Thackeray’s Twitter timeline speaks about his commitment to environment, civic sense, waste disposal, sanitation, water body clean ups, green building, among other pressing issues.

In one of his tweets from January 4, he says he encouraged the municipal commissioners to look at converting cities into sponge cities for the environment. “Urban forests, rain water percolation, rain water harvesting, renewable energy, green buildings should be our focus,” read his tweet.

Another suggestion made by him was about the health and safety of sanitation workers, better disaster management mechanisms and online direct citizen grievance redressal systems across the state.

The minister’s Twitter profile also informs that the single use plastic ban has been approved by the cabinet and that he worked closely on it with minister of state for environment Ramdas Kadam.

An empowered committee will review the items of the ban and its implementation every six months.