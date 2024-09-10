AAP announces nine more candidates for Haryana polls day after first list

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday released its second list for the Haryana assembly election, declaring candidates for nine more seats of the 90-member assembly. The headquarters of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi (File Photo/Used only for representation)

The fresh list was issued a day after the Arvind Kejriwal-led party announced candidates for 20 constituencies, amidst stalled pre-poll alliance talks with its rival-turned-partner, the Congress.

“The Party hereby announces the following candidates for the state elections for Haryana Assembly,” the AAP said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

In the second list, the AAP has declared tickets for Rita Bamaniya from Sadhaura, Krishan Bajaj (Thanesar), Hawa Singh (Indri), Mukhtiyar Singh Bazigar (Ratia), Advocate Bhupendra Beniwal (Adampur), Professor Chhatar Pal Singh (Barwala), Jawahar Lal (Bawal), Pravesh Mehta (Faridabad) and Abash Chandela (Tigaon).

In the Lok Sabha elections, held earlier this year, the Congress and AAP contested in several states, including Delhi and Haryana, as members of the larger, Congress-led opposition INDIA bloc.

Of the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana, the home state of Delhi chief minister Kejriwal, the AAP supremo, the grand old party fielded its candidates on nine constituencies. It left Kurukshetra for the AAP; while five Congress candidates won, the only AAP contestant was defeated.

The 2019 general elections saw the BJP bag all the 10 parliamentary seats in the state.

Meanwhile, voting for the assembly polls in Haryana, where the BJP has been in power since 2014, will be held on October 5. The counting will be done on October 8.

Under the original schedule, the polling was on October 1, and counting on October 5.