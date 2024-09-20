AAP demands govt accommodation for outgoing Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, BJP hits back

The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday demanded a government accommodation for Arvind Kejriwal, who resigned as Delhi chief minister on Tuesday. Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha said that the party will write to the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (HUA) and hoped that the ministry would provide the accommodation to Kejriwal in a couple of days, PTI reported. AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal during a roadshow in support of party candidate Adarsh Pal ahead of Haryana Assembly elections, at Jagadhari constituency in Yamunanagar district of Haryana on Friday.(PTI)

AAP has said that Kejriwal will move out of the government bungalow he was staying for the past 10 years, within 15 days. Chadha said that every political party is entitled to an office and an accommodation for its president to work from the capital.

As per the housing and urban affairs ministry memorandum issued on July 31, the chief of a national party can be allotted a government accommodation if he or she has no such facility in any other capacity.



"One residential accommodation would be allotted/allowed to be retained by the party president of a recognised national party provided that no other accommodation has been allotted to him/her in any other capacity," PTI quoted Chadha as saying.



He added that even after being the CM for 10 years, Kejriwal does not own a house. Several people who have been councillors for five years, own money, cars and bungalows.

BJP slams AAP over accommodation demand

The Bharatiya Janata Party slammed AAP for the accommodation demand.



“When Kejriwal resigned as the chief minister, AAP MP Sanjay Singh had glorified him for giving up power, the government bungalow and other privileges of a chief minister. Now, Raghav Chadha is pleading for a bungalow for the AAP supremo,” Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor was quoted by PTI as saying.

"Chadha and other AAP leaders should stop the press conference drama because a bungalow will not be obtained through press conferences. Instead, they should directly apply to the relevant department and acquire the government accommodation according to Kejriwal's eligibility," he added.



(With PTI inputs)