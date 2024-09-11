 AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak gets bail in Delhi excise policy case | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Sep 11, 2024
New Delhi
AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak gets bail in Delhi excise policy case

ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
Sep 11, 2024 01:17 PM IST

Durgesh Pathak appeared in court in response to a summons and was granted bail after furnishing a bail bond of ₹1 lakh.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Durgesh Pathak was granted bail by Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday in connection with Delhi excise policy case.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Durgesh Pathak.(PTI )
Durgesh Pathak appeared in court in response to a summons and was granted bail after furnishing a bail bond of 1 lakh.

On August 12, the court granted the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) permission to prosecute Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Durgesh Pathak in connection with a corruption case involving the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22 scam.

Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody has been extended until September 25. He and the other accused in custody were presented via video conference from Tihar Jail.

Pathak, a senior member of the Aam Aadmi Party's political affairs committee is regarded as very close to Kejriwal.

This is a developing story. Check for updates

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
