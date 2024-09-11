AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak gets bail in Delhi excise policy case

Durgesh Pathak appeared in court in response to a summons and was granted bail after furnishing a bail bond of ₹1 lakh.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Durgesh Pathak was granted bail by Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday in connection with Delhi excise policy case.
Durgesh Pathak appeared in court in response to a summons and was granted bail after furnishing a bail bond of ₹1 lakh.
On August 12, the court granted the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) permission to prosecute Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Durgesh Pathak in connection with a corruption case involving the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22 scam.
Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody has been extended until September 25. He and the other accused in custody were presented via video conference from Tihar Jail.
Pathak, a senior member of the Aam Aadmi Party's political affairs committee is regarded as very close to Kejriwal.