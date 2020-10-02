e-paper
Home / India News / AAP MP Sanjay Singh’s wife, other leaders arrested in Uttar Pradesh

AAP MP Sanjay Singh’s wife, other leaders arrested in Uttar Pradesh

Anita Singh and others were arrested on Friday while they were observing a fast on Gandhi Jayanti against incidents of rapes in the state.

india Updated: Oct 02, 2020 20:15 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, Prayagraj
Over three dozen party leaders and workers staged a protest at Subhash crossing in Prayagraj against incidents of rapes in Uttar Pradesh.
Over three dozen party leaders and workers staged a protest at Subhash crossing in Prayagraj against incidents of rapes in Uttar Pradesh.(@SanjayAzadSln/Twitter)
         

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Member of Parliament Sanjay Singh’s wife Anita Singh, along with over three dozen party leaders and workers, were arrested on Friday while they were observing a fast on Gandhi Jayanti at Subhash crossing in Prayagraj against incidents of rapes in Uttar Pradesh. AAP leaders alleged that cops misbehaved with them and used force on women leaders and workers.

“There have been a series of brutal rapes and murders across the state which shows that the BJP government has failed to protect women. Instead of protecting women, police are used for harassing women protesting against rapes,” Anita Singh said.

The government was using force to suppress peaceful protests but AAP will not bow down, she further said.

AAP district president Altaf Ahmad said police misbehaved with Anita Singh and other women workers. Cops dragged and pushed AAP members inside a police van, he claimed.

 Also read: Hathras protest latest updates - ‘No politics on this issue’, says Arvind Kejriwal at Delhi protest

AAP district general secretary Sarvesh Yadav said around 40 party leaders were taken to police lines.

Station house officer (SHO) Civil Lines inspector Ravindra Pratap Singh said AAP leaders and members were arrested as they were not following social distancing norms and creating disorder at a busy market place. An FIR will be lodged against them under section 188 and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, he added.

He denied all charges of misbehaviour with Anita Singh and other AAP workers by police.

