AAP will stand by protesting farmers, says Raghav Chadha | Top developments

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 22:34 IST

The Aam Aadmi Party will support the protesting farmers and will arrange for their food, water, electricity as directed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, party’s national spokesperson Raghav Chadha said on Sunday.

“Wherever farmers want to protest in Delhi, they should be given permission. As per Delhi CM directives, AAP govt will play the role of Sewadar for protesting farmers. We’ll arrange langar, water, electricity etc. for them. We will stand by the farmers,” he said.

The protest spearheaded by 32 farmers’ organisations against the three recently passed agricultural laws entered its fourth day on Sunday with signs of intensifying as the protesters have threatened to block all entry points to the Capital. The organisations have also rejected centre’s “conditional’ dialogue proposal.

Here are the top 10 developments:

1. Protesters who reached Burari’s Nirankari Samagam Ground, the designated place for the agitation, on Saturday held protests on Sunday.

2. Those who are protesting at Delhi’s borders said they would not move to Burari ground. “The condition put for talks is an insult to farmers. We will never go to Burari. It is not a park but an open jail,” Surjeet S Phul, Bhartiya Kisan Union’s Punjab president, said. Union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, in a letter to the organisations, said that as soon as all protesters shift to Burari, a high-level committee of Union ministers will hold talks at Vigyan Bhavan with the representatives of all farmers’ unions.

3. The border blockade will not end, the president said adding that the protesters will block all five entry points to Delhi.

4. The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee said the home ministry should not lead the discussions as agriculture was outside its jurisdiction. They demanded a Cabinet committee or a group of ministers for discussion.

5. The protesters have also decided to not let anyone speak at their protests

6. Several Khaps or caste councils from Haryana have extended support to the farmers’ ongoing protest and will march towards the national capital.

7. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Mann ki Baat address said the farm reforms will free farmers from various shackles and will give them new rights and opportunities.

8. Union home minister Amit Shah said he never alleged that the protest ws political. “Whoever wants to oppose it politically let them do it. I have never said the farmers protest is political and would never say (that it is political,” he said.

9. BJP chief JP Nadda, Union home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh and Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar held a meeting over farmers protest at the BJP chief’s residence.

10. Singhu and Tikri borders remain closed, according to Delhi Traffic Police’s latest updates. “Singhu border is still closed from both sides. Please take alternate route.Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba Chowk & GTK road.Traffic is very very heavy. Please avoid outer ring road from signature bridge to Rohini & vice versa, GTK road, NH 44 & Singhu borders. Tikri border is closed for any traffic movement. Available open borders to Haryana are Jharoda,Dhansa ,Daurala Jhatikera,Badusari,Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8,Bijwasan/Bajghera,Palam vihar and Dundahera borders,” it said.