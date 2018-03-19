Aarushi murder case: SC admits plea against acquittal of dentist couple Rajesh, Nupur Talwar

The Supreme Court on Monday admitted an appeal against the acquittal of dentist couple Rajesh and Nupur Talwar in the 2008 twin murder case of their daughter Aarushi and domestic help Hemraj.

The plea was filed by Khumkala Banjade, the wife of Hemraj.

A bench headed by Justice Ranjan Gogoi issued notice to the dentist couple, who were acquitted by the Allahabad High Court in the twin murder case in October last year.

The Talwars’ daughter Aarushi and their domestic help Hemraj were found murdered in their Noida flat in 2008.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has also said filed an appeal that the Allahabad high court’s conclusion that there was no evidence to prove the couple guilty was wrong on “many counts.”

A Ghaziabad court had in November 2013 convicted the couple and handed them life imprisonment.

Last October, the Allahabad HC overturned the order, saying there was “insufficient evidence” against the couple. It had pulled up the CBI for its shoddy probe.

Aarushi was found murdered in her bedroom at their Jalvayu Vihar home in Noida’s Sector 25 on May 16, 2008. Police had initially suspected Hemraj, but a day later his body was found on the terrace of the house.

Noida police accused the couple of killing their daughter “in a fit of rage.” On May 31, 2008, the CBI took over the investigation.

In June, the agency arrested Krishna, a compounder in the Talwars’ clinic. They also arrested Raj Kumar and Vijay Mandal – two other domestic helps -- but later freed them for lack of evidence.

In December 2010, the CBI filed a closure report before a Ghaziabad trial court. The dentist couple were not named as accused. But the report pointed to their possible involvement.

On February 9, 2011, a special judicial magistrate rejected the CBI’s closure report. On November 26, 2013, the couple was convicted.