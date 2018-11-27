ABHM will contest 2019 Lok Sabha polls independently: Netaji’s granddaughter Rajashree Choudhury

The Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) leader and granddaughter of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Rajashree Choudhury, said on Monday that the mahasabha will contest the 2019 Lok Sabha polls independently. However, the organisation is yet to decide the number of seats it would contest in the general elections and has kept open the alliance possibilities as well.

Choudhury said the decision was taken at the Jharkhand state convention on Monday. “We will contest on our symbol and soon decide the seats. We intend to announce that the mahasabha will contest the general elections upholding its five ideologies. The state committees have been asked to identify the seats. It will be announced as soon as announcement of poll dates are made,” Choudhury said after attending the ABHM convention of Jharkhand state.

On alliance, she said it will depend on decisions and situation, and wondered which party will come close to ABHM’s strict and distinct ideologies.

She also made it clear that the Ram temple issue at Ayodhya will be the poll plank of the mahasabha along with eradication of corruption, and establishing Hindutva ideologies.

Replying to media queries, she said the Narendra Modi government should build the Ram temple to fulfill BJP’s commitment.

She said the ABHM was fighting for the cause of Ram Mandir since 1949 legally, adding that Ram is the identity of our nation, an icon of good governance.

First Published: Nov 27, 2018 15:44 IST