AC blast kills 3 members of family, their pet dog in Faridabad's Greenfield area

Three members of a family and their pet dog died on Monday after a fire broke out at their residence in the Greenfield area of Haryana's Faridabad following an explosion in the air conditioner (AC). The fire that began with a blast in the AC compressor led to heavy smoke spreading in the building. The incident took place around 1:30 am on the first floor of the four-storey building in Faridabad’s Greenfield area.(ANI)

The incident took place 3.30 am when the family was asleep. They resided on the second floor of a rented four-storey building, PTI news agency quoted a senior police officer as saying.

At the time of the incident, four people were there in the house. Three out of them – Sachin Kapoor (49), his wife Rinku Kapoor (48), and their daughter Sujjain (13) – and their pet dog died while a fourth member sustained fractures to his legs.

The smoke from the blast filled the entire building, including the second floor where the victims were sleeping.

The family tried to escape to the rooftop, but the door was locked, which led to the suffocation and death of the three members and their pet dog, police said.

Police suspect that a short-circuit caused a fire in the AC, leading to an explosion.

