Affair, dowry case threat: Police uncovers mystery behind Madhya Pradesh's family suicide

Days after four members of a family died by suicide in Madhya Pradesh's Khurai, the police have arrested a woman and her lover for abetment of suicide. The incident occurred in Tehar village, about 12 km away from the Sagar district headquarters.(PTI)

Manohar Lodhi (45), his 70-year-old mother, and his two teenage children died after consuming Sulphas tablets on the night of July 25–26. The investigation into the case has revealed that the mass suicides might have been triggered by Manohar's wife's alleged affair.

According to NDTV, Manohar Lodhi's wife, Draupadi, was having an affair with his childhood friend, Surendra. The family was aware of the illicit relationship and had asked them to break it off. However, both allegedly refused, stating they could not live without each other.

The situation escalated when Draupadi reportedly threatened to file false dowry harassment cases against the family if they continued to oppose the relationship. Her daughter had also witnessed her mother and Surendra in intimate situations, police said.

Tired of the mental and societal pressure, Draupadi's husband, his mother, and two children consumed Sulphas tablets.

While Manohar's mother, Phulrani, and son, Ankit, died on the spot, their daughter, Shivani, breathed her last during treatment at a hospital. Manohar Lodhi was referred to the Sagar district hospital but died en route, the police officer said.

On the day of the incident, Nandram Singh Lodhi said he heard his brother, Manohar, vomiting downstairs in July.

After Nandram alerted his neighbour, he summoned an ambulance. However, by the time the ambulance arrived, Nandram's mother and nephew had died.

On duty doctor at Khurai civil hospital, Varsha Kesharwani, stated that four individuals had consumed Sulphas tablets. They were brought to the hospital in the wee hours.

Note: Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).