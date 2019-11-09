After Ayodhya verdict, PM Modi to address the nation at 6 pm

india

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 17:40 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver an address to the nation at 6 pm post the Supreme Court judgment on Ayodhya and inauguration of Kartarpur corridor.

According to government sources, the prime minister is expected to emphasise on national unity and communal harmony in his address after the top court ruled in favour of building a temple at Ayodhya. A constitution bench has also ordered the government to give the Muslim party, Sunni board, an alternative plot measuring 5 acres.

PM Modi, who had appealed for calm hours before the five judges reached the Supreme Court to pronounce the verdict, had later underlined that it highlights that any dispute can be amicably resolved in the spirit of due process of law.

“The halls of justice have amicably concluded a matter going on for decades. Every side, every point of view was given adequate time and opportunity to express differing points of view. This verdict will further increase people’s faith in judicial processes,” the prime minister had tweeted.

Prime Minister @narendramodi will address the nation at 6 PM this evening. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 9, 2019

PM Modi is also expected to refer to the opening of the Kartarpur corridor to mark 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism. It would facilitate pilgrims to travel to Durbar Sahib gurdwara where Guru Nanak Dev spent his last years.

The top court’s ruling on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit was preceded by a nationwide security alert and massive security preparations in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh and beyond. Schools in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi were shut down as a precautionary measure.