After Brazilian ‘model’, Indian woman's pic goes viral amid vote theft claims: ‘Will vote in Bihar…’

After a Brazilian woman's picture did the rounds on social media following Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's voter fraud allegations, an Indian woman is now at the centre of the ongoing row. Two separate posts from her X account show her posing with an inked finger after casting her vote(X/@atullondhe)

Identified as Urrmi on her X account, the woman allegedly cast her vote in Pune during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and again in the ongoing Bihar Assembly polls.

Two separate posts from her X account show her posing with an inked finger after casting her vote, but both pictures are from two different elections and two different states.

"Go Vote, Pune! Voted for development, voted for a clean governance, voted for a Modi-fied India!" the X user posted on May 13, 2024. However, another post from November 6, 2025 reads: Voted for a Modi-fied India! Jaai ke Vote daali, Bihar!"

Voter fraud or sarcasm?

While several Congress leaders shared the two images to back the party's voter fraud allegations, several social media users claimed that the woman's second post was made in sarcasm.

Also Read: Who is Larissa Nery? The ‘mysterious model’ from Brazil mentioned in Rahul Gandhi presser

Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe Patil shared screenshots of the two posts and captioned it: I will vote in Maharashtra in the Lok Sabha. I will vote in Bihar in the Vidhan Sabha. I will steal votes for Modi."

However, the woman later made another post after her November 6 post went viral, clarifying that she never said she voted on the day of Bihar elections. “Okay, this was just for motivation. I never said I voted today — I said I voted. And everyone knows it was in Maharashtra. So calm down! Motivated enough? Now your turn, Bihar. Go vote!!” she wrote.

AAP's big charge against BJP leaders

In a similar case, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also accused some BJP leaders of casting votes in both the Delhi and Bihar elections. AAP’s Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha, Delhi BJP Purvanchal Morcha president Santosh Ojha and party functionary Nagendra Kumar each cast votes twice.

While there was no official response from the BJP, one of the leaders questioned by the AAP clarified that he had shifted his vote from Delhi to Bihar.

Also Read: Photographer who clicked Brazilian model's viral photo deactivates Instagram after Rahul Gandhi's presser

“Baseless and morally contested allegations are being levelled against me by liars and morally degraded leaders of Aam Aadmi Party, Congress and their ilk. My name is only on Bihar’s electoral roll. It was earlier in Delhi's electoral roll, and I got it deleted through a procedure established by law,” said Rakesh Sinha in a post.

Brazilian ‘model’ in Rahul Gandhi's claims

Continuing his claims of electoral fraud in India, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday shared a photo of a woman whom he claimed was a model from Brazil, alleging that her image appeared 22 times at polling booths in Haryana under different names, including Seema, Sweety, and Saraswati.

Internet later dug out who the woman was, and she was identified as Larissa Nery. She also reacted to her picture being widely circulated online and said that the picture was old, back when she was about 20.

“They are using a photo of mine to run, I don't know if it's an election, something where you have to vote. And in India, they are portraying me as an Indian woman to scam others, folks," the woman said, adding that journalists were reaching out to her for interviews.