‘After BTC poll, BJP to gain majority in Assam polls’: Amit Shah

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 22:13 IST

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday expressed confidence of the Bharatiya Janata Party forming a government in Assam with full majority in the 2021 assembly polls. Shah arrived in Assam on Saturday early morning where he was welcomed by chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal and other BJP leaders.

“The Bodoland poll, won by the NDA, was only a semi-final. The final is Assam polls which is ahead. In this poll too, BJP will have full majority,” said Amit Shah while addressing at a public rally held at Amingaon in Kamrup district on Saturday.

He said that Assam was earlier known for movements and violence, but chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal and state finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had unified people in the region with rest of the country through the promotion of traditions, culture and heritage.

He further said that there was a time when the separatist factions used to give arms to the youths, but have now joined the mainstream to become part of Assam’s growth engine.

“Bodoland accords was the biggest success. I am very much proud to say that in the recently conducted Bodoland polls, eighty per cent polling took place with no bloodshed,” he said.

Stressing on “ideological chance,” he said that it can happen only through development.

He added that the northeast has turned into a growth engine of the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who keep the northeast region in focus.

“Modiji visited the northeast thirty times in six years. Every time he visited, he came with gifts,” said Shah.

He launched an attack on the former government led by Congress for not working for the development of Assam.

In his visit, Shah is expected to meet BJP’s core committee’s newly-elected members, the ruling coalition of Bodoland Territorial Council, 23-member delegation of the United Peoples Party Liberal-BJP-Gana Suraksha Party combine, said Himanta Biswa Sarma, according to news agency PTI.

Shah laid foundation stones of Rs 186 crore beautification programme of Vaishnav Saint Srimanta Sankardeva at Batadrava, one medical college and hospital to be set up in the capital city by combining Mahendra Mohan Choudhury hospital and the Kalapahar Covid Care hospital at the cost of Rs 860 crore and 11 law colleges across Assam, including providing Rs 2.5 lakhs each to 8,000 Vaishnava monasteries.

Shah is scheduled to offer prayers at Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati on December 27. He would visit Manipur to launch various schemes before leaving for New Delhi.

(With inputs from PTI)