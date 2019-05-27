PM Modi arrives in Varanasi for ‘thanksgiving’ visit after massive poll victory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached his constituency Varanasi on Monday for a thanksgiving visit after winning from the temple city by nearly 5 lakh votes and leading the NDA to a landslide win in the Lok Sabha elections

Modi will hold a 5-km long roadshow as thanksgiving to the voters of Kashi , address Bharatiya Janata Party workers at Deendayal Hastkala Sankul and also visit the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Modi in his pre-election trip to the constituency had addressed the party workers telling them ‘each one of you is Modi’ and that they had to run his campaign in his absence. He had also held a massive roadshow before filing his nomination papers on April 26.

The PM-elect led the NDA to a mega win sweeping the Lok Sabha elections winning 352 of the 542 seats polled with BJP alone notching up 303 seats.

On Monday, Varanasi was all decked up to welcome Modi with BJP flags and posters everywhere. Cleaning and maintenance work has been completed.

On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with local administration officials in Varanasi to assess preparations made ahead of Modi’s visit here.

The chief minister reviewed developmental works and sought information about the progress of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project. Divisional commissioner Deepak Agarwal briefed him on the status of the project.

Adityanath laid emphasis on maintaining cleanliness in Varanasi, which draws tourists from across the globe. He said filth should not be seen anywhere in the city.

It should be ensured that lanes, streets and parks were properly cleaned, he said. He also asked the officers to improve traffic management to avoid bottlenecks.

