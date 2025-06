After nearly 28 years, Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link Project fully operational

The 272-km Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link Project, which was started in 1997, took almost 28 years to become operational. Its first 55 km long section between Jammu and Udhampur was completed in April 2005. The Modi government completed the Banihal to Katra connectivity in two phases. First, Banihal to Sangaldan in Feb 2024 and then Sangaldan to Katra on June 6.(AFP)

According to Northern Railways, the whole project was completed and operationalised in multiple phases, with the last one being inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. After opening the Jammu-Udhampur section, the then UPA government focused on sections in Kashmir and operationalised the 68 km long Anantnag-Mazhom rail link in October 2008"Then came a 32 km long Mazhom - Baramulla rail link on which train services started in February 2009. So by 2009, locals availed train journey from the last point of the USBRL project, ie, Baramulla to Anantnag," a Northern Railway official said.

He added, “Since work was going on simultaneously on other sections, Railways was able to extend the train service from Anantnag to Quazigund towards Jammu side by October end in 2009.” The Railways achieved another significant milestone when it further extended the train services from Quazigund to Banihal in June 2013, which involved the construction of an 11.215 km long Pir Panjal tunnel.

"Almost a year later, in July 2014, the Udhampur-Katra line from the Jammu side was made operational," the official said. According to a railway source, "When the Modi government came to power, the rail services were operational from Baramulla to Banihal in Kashmir side and Katra to Jammu on the other side. The missing link - Banihal to Katra - needed to become operational for bringing Kashmir on the rail network of the country."

"The Modi government completed the Banihal to Katra connectivity in two phases. First, Banihal to Sangaldan in Feb 2024 and then Sangaldan to Katra on June 6, 2025, was made operational, completing the missing link," he added. The Northern Railway said that the Banihal to Katra section has the iconic Chenab and Anji Bridge and some of the toughest and longest tunnels.

"For instance, the 12.75 km long country’s longest operational rail tunnel is between Banihal and Sangaldan. Many other challenging infrastructure development works were materialised in the past 11 years," another official said.