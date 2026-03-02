After protests in J&K, Lucknow, Home ministry warns states of possible violence due to Iran-US conflict

As tensions from the conflict between the United States, Israel and Iran continues to widen and spread, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has asked Indian states to brace for possible violence. This warning from the Centre comes after protests were seen in Jammu and Kashmir and UP's Lucknow after the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. People of Shia community chanted anti-US and anti-Israel slogans as they gathered near Bada Imambara to stage a demonstration after the announcement that Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had been killed in US-Israeli attacks in Iran. (Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)

As per a report by ANI, MHA has issued a cautionary letter to all state governments, urging increased vigilance against potential communal violence in India. Follow live updates on the US Iran conflict here

The correspondence, circulated on February 28, and accessed by the news agency, warns that the developments abroad could have "ripple effects" domestically.

State authorities have also been asked to monitor and identify "pro-Iran radical preachers giving inflammatory sermons" that could incite unrest or communal tensions within local communities.

West Asia conflict escalates This alert from the Home Ministry comes amid a sharp escalation of the conflict in West Asia, especially after the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. On Saturday, the United States, along with Israel, carried out a joint military operation targeting Iranian cities and military infrastructure.

In retaliation, Iran announced a counter operation and launched attacks targeting US and Israeli bases across West Asia. Due to the large presence of US military in the region, gulf nations such as the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman and more saw drone attacks and damage due to Iranian attacks.

India calls for restrain India has responded to the conflict by urging restraint from all parties and stressing the importance of safeguarding the safety of its citizens, including many residing in the Gulf.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also chaired a high level emergency meeting on Sunday, where he directed officials to ensure the safety of Indians present in West Asia.