After Rahul, Priyanka to address rally in poll-bound state

Following the successful public rally of Rahul Gandhi in Khammam on July 2, the Telangana Congress leaders are preparing for another show of strength when Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses a rally in Kollapur, Nagarkurnool district in the third week of July, leaders privy to the developments said. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address a rally in Kollapur in Nagarkurnool district of Telangana in third week of July (ANI)

“We have proposed to the high command to organise the rally on July 20. The exact date will be finalised after the return of Pradesh Congress Committee president A Revanth Reddy from his week-long trip to the United States on July 15,” a PCC leader said.

The public rally at Kollapur is being organised to welcome former minister Jupally Krishna Rao into the Congress. Rao represented the constituency five times, four times on a Congress ticket and once on Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) ticket in 2014.

Rao served as the panchayat raj and rural development minister in the K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) cabinet between 2014 and 2018.

In the last assembly elections, he was defeated in the assembly elections by Beeram Harshavardhan Reddy, who won on the Congress ticket but defected to the BRS later.

With Reddy consolidating his position in the BRS, Rao has decided to return to Congress. “I am going to join the Congress in the presence of Priyanka Gandhi, along with hundreds of my followers. Tentatively, the rally will be held on July 20,” the former minister said.

Along with Krishna Rao, senior BRC MLC K Damodar Reddy from Nagarkurnool and other BRS leaders from the district are also expected to join the Congress.

This is Priyanka’s second visit to Hyderabad in the recent past. On May 8, she attended a public meeting at Saroornagar in Hyderabad, where she unveiled the party’s ‘Youth Declaration’.

