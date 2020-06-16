e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 16, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / After Sonia’s letter on fuel price hike, Rahul’s message to PM Modi

After Sonia’s letter on fuel price hike, Rahul’s message to PM Modi

Earlier in the day, Congress chairperson Sonia Gandhi had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and called the fuel price hike move “insensitive”.

india Updated: Jun 16, 2020 14:34 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File photo: Congress leader and former party chief Rahul Gandhi.
File photo: Congress leader and former party chief Rahul Gandhi. (Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)
         

Congress leader and former party chief Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday slammed the central government over fuel price hike during Covid-19 crisis and said that these “tragic times” call for the money to be put “directly in the hands of the middle class and the poor”.

 “PM Modi, these tragic times dictate putting money directly in the hands of middle class and poor. STOP profiteering from their misery,” Gandhi tweeted out on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Congress chairperson Sonia Gandhi had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and called the fuel price hike move “insensitive”.

 

“I am deeply distressed that in these exceedingly difficult times since the beginning of March, the government has taken the wholly insensitive decision to increase petrol and diesel prices on no less than ten separate occasions,” Sonia Gandhi’s letter read.

She urged the Prime Minister to roll back these increases and pass on the benefit of low oil prices directly to the citizens of this country.

“If you want citizens to be self-reliant then do not place financial fetters on their ability to move forward,” she wrote.

The opposition party demands the Centre that the benefit of low international crude oil prices be passed on to the consumers and wants the rates of petrol, diesel and LPG be reduced to the August 2004 level.

Fuel prices were raised for the tenth day in a row on Tuesday by state-run oil marketing companies even as crude oil rates have come down to multi-year lows.

 

tags
top news
Indian officer, two others killed in clash with PLA; casualties on both sides
Indian officer, two others killed in clash with PLA; casualties on both sides
Galwan valley face-off: Rajnath Singh reviews situation in Ladakh
Galwan valley face-off: Rajnath Singh reviews situation in Ladakh
Furious at torture of 2 staffers by Pak’s ISI, India to put downgrade in ties on table
Furious at torture of 2 staffers by Pak’s ISI, India to put downgrade in ties on table
Face-off between India and China in Galwan valley: What we know so far
Face-off between India and China in Galwan valley: What we know so far
‘Don’t have daring to visit Mumbai right now’: Union minister Nitin Gadkari
‘Don’t have daring to visit Mumbai right now’: Union minister Nitin Gadkari
Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain tests negative for Covid-19: CMO
Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain tests negative for Covid-19: CMO
Beaten with rods, made to drink filthy water: 2 Indian staffers were tortured in Pak
Beaten with rods, made to drink filthy water: 2 Indian staffers were tortured in Pak
Watch: Snow leopard climbs rocky cliff in Uttarakhand’s Gangotri National Park
Watch: Snow leopard climbs rocky cliff in Uttarakhand’s Gangotri National Park
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaSatyendar JainPM ModiCovid-19Sushant Singh RajputVivek OberoisensexSaif Ali Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In