After Trump’s ‘dead economy’ remark, Modi calls India fastest growing economy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said India is rapidly advancing toward becoming the world’s third-largest economy, a momentum driven by the spirit of “reform, perform and transform.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during the foundation stone laying of the Bangalore Metro Phase-3 project worth over ₹ 15,610 crore, in Bengaluru on Sunday. (DPR PMO)

The Prime Minister’s remarks came just days after US President Donald Trump’s jibe calling India “a dead economy.”

Modi highlighted that in the past 11 years, India’s economy has moved from the 10th position to the top five globally, and is on track to join the top three.

Speaking at the foundation stone ceremony for Bangalore Metro Phase-3, while flagging off three Vande Bharat Express trains and inaugurating the Metro Rail Yellow line, Modi outlined India’s growth across sectors, reinforcing the resolve for Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).

“We are moving fast to become one of the top three economies of the world. How we got this speed? We got it through the spirit of reform, perform and transform,” he said, adding that this speed was achieved through “clear intention and honest efforts.”

On infrastructure, Modi added that metro rail services were limited to five cities in 2014, but now cover over 1,000 km across 24 cities, making India the third-largest metro network globally.

Electrification of the rail network has doubled from 20,000 km before 2014 to 40,000 km as of 2025. Airports have increased from 74 to more than 160, and national waterways have expanded from 3 to 30.

“Till 2014, there were 7 All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and 387 medical colleges. It has now gone up to 22 AIIMS and 704 medical colleges, that are serving the people,” he said.

Modi said the lives of the poor and marginalised are transforming alongside India’s rapid progress.

“Before 2014 the total export was USD 468 billion but today it is USD 824 billion. We used to import mobile phones but now we are the top five exporters of mobile handsets. Our electronic export before 2014 was USD 6 billion which has gone up to USD 38 billion,” he said.

India’s automobile exports have also more than doubled, making it the fourth-largest automobile exporter globally.

“These achievements give strength to our concept of Atmanirbhar Bharat. We will march together, and build a developed India.”

The Prime Minister said India’s next big priority should be self-reliance in technology. Indian tech companies have gained global recognition, developing software and products worldwide.

With PTI inputs