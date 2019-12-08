After two months of marriage, 17-year-old bride burnt alive for dowry in Tripura

india

Updated: Dec 08, 2019 13:18 IST

After two months of marriage, a 17-year-old bride was burnt alive as her family failed to meet the financial demands of her husband and mother-in-law at Santirbazar sub division’s RKganj in South district, neàrly 85 kilometres from Agartala.

The victim Supriya Choudhury breathed her last at GBP hospital in Agartala on Saturday.

Police, later arrested both the accused husband Ajay Rudrapal (23) and mother-in-law Anima Rudrapal (35). They would be presented in court on Sunday.

The deceased’s parents’ home is at Kalyanpur in Khowai district, 125 kilometres from Santirbazar.

“ The deceased’s parents lodged complaint against the husband and his mother. On the basis of the complaint, we arrested them on Saturday. According to the complainants, their daughter was set on fire for failing to pay the money as per the groom’s demand. We are investigating the matter,” Officer in-Charge of Santirbazar Police Station Narayan Saha.

Police said, the deceased and Ajay were in love with each other and eloped to get married on October 26. She used to stay at Ajay’s home after marriage. On December 11, both the bride and groom’s families talked and decided to throw a marriage party socially. The deceased’s mother said that they demanded Rs.5 lakh as dowry , but she could hardly manage Rs.15,000.

Ajay reportedly took the money from his mother-in-law on December 6 and the same day, he accompanied by his mother allegedly set her on fire. She was rushed to Agartala where she succumbed to her burn injuries.

Ajay’s one relative got married to the girl’s family and that’s how,they first knew each other. Later, they started talking over phone, said police.