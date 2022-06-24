After Uddhav's 'was not well' speech, emotional video from Shinde camp's Yamini Jadhav: 'suffering from...'

Rebel Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Friday put out a video by rebel Shiv Sena leader Yamini Jadhav, wife of another rebel leader Yashwant Jadhav in which Yamini explained why she has joined the rebel camp. The rebel leader who is at present on Guwahati said she has been suffering from cancer since October last year but the party leadership did not care about her. The emotional appeal comes soon after Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray addressed his party workers – one of the grievances of the rebel MLAs – and said he could not meet his party workers as he was not well. Also Read | 'Gave my department to Shinde, did everything for his son': Uddhav Thackeray

The political crisis turned into a battle of emotion on Friday with back-to-back emotional appeals emerging from both the camps.

In her video, Yamini Jadhav, however, said Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar used to visit her after teh detection of cancer, but the top leadership, including Uddhav, never asked her about her health.

Yamini Jadhav's husband Yashwant Jadhav was the former chairman of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's standing committee and came on the radar of the Enforcement Directorate in connection with some alleged violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, recently.

Before Yadav's video, Eknath Shinde had shared a letter of disgruntled rebel Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat who said CM was not reachable by the MLAs of the party. “It was nice to see people are being allowed inside your Bungalow but these doors were closed for us elected MLAs. We came with our problems in our constituencies and other work, but were made to remain outside for hours together. Eknath Shinde was on the other hand was accessible. We stood at the gates of ‘Varsha’ for hours. It was only Eknath Shinde who supported us,” the letter said.

