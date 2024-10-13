After warning from Nihang Sikhs, ‘Kulhad Pizza’ couple requests Akal Takht Sahib to decide on turban issue

The Kulhad Pizza couple, who had gone viral for a leaked intimate video in September last year, has requested the Jathedar (religious head) of the Akal Takht Sahib to decide whether the man, Sehaj Arora, can tie a turban. Kulhad Pizza couple Sehaj Arora and his wife Gurpreet Kaur.(Instagram/Gurpreet Kaur)

Controversy over Sehaj Arora's turban erupted after a group of Nihang Sikhs, a warrior community, called for the couple to stop making videos or for Sehaj Arora to take off his turban, a sign of disrespect in the religion.

The couple, Sehaj Arora and Gurmeet Kaur, had retreated from social media after a morphed video of them was leaked, and had recently started posting again on social media with zany food recipes from their restaurant Kulhad Pizza.

However, many members of the Sikh community were not pleased by their comeback to the internet and the Kulhad Pizza couple has been facing significant backlash.

In a self-released video, the couple requested that the Akal Takht Sahib ensure the protection of them and their family. They also said they would submit a letter to the Jathedar sahib of the organisation and ask for him to decide whether Sehaj Arora could keep his turban.

In their first public appearance this year in August, the couple spoke on the podcast “Talks with Namit” about the misconceptions they had to face, including allegations that they leaked the video themselves to gain fame.

“We started with a cart and built a restaurant with so much hard work. Today, sales at our restaurant have dropped to 10% of what we used to get earlier,” Gurmeet Kaur claimed. “Only 10%. Which person will do this to themselves?”