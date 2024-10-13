Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Oct 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

After warning from Nihang Sikhs, ‘Kulhad Pizza’ couple requests Akal Takht Sahib to decide on turban issue

ByHT News Desk
Oct 13, 2024 12:47 PM IST

The couple who went viral for a leaked intimate video have requested the religious head of the Akal Takht Sahib to decide on whether the man can wear a turban

The Kulhad Pizza couple, who had gone viral for a leaked intimate video in September last year, has requested the Jathedar (religious head) of the Akal Takht Sahib to decide whether the man, Sehaj Arora, can tie a turban.

Kulhad Pizza couple Sehaj Arora and his wife Gurpreet Kaur.(Instagram/Gurpreet Kaur)
Kulhad Pizza couple Sehaj Arora and his wife Gurpreet Kaur.(Instagram/Gurpreet Kaur)

Controversy over Sehaj Arora's turban erupted after a group of Nihang Sikhs, a warrior community, called for the couple to stop making videos or for Sehaj Arora to take off his turban, a sign of disrespect in the religion.

Also Read: Kulhad Pizza couple leaked video for publicity? Sehaj Arora, Gurpreet Kaur break silence

The couple, Sehaj Arora and Gurmeet Kaur, had retreated from social media after a morphed video of them was leaked, and had recently started posting again on social media with zany food recipes from their restaurant Kulhad Pizza.

Also Read: Over 10 kg heroin recovered in Amritsar, accused on the run

However, many members of the Sikh community were not pleased by their comeback to the internet and the Kulhad Pizza couple has been facing significant backlash.

Also Read: Punjab: Security beefed up in state ahead of Dussehra, panchayat elections

In a self-released video, the couple requested that the Akal Takht Sahib ensure the protection of them and their family. They also said they would submit a letter to the Jathedar sahib of the organisation and ask for him to decide whether Sehaj Arora could keep his turban.

In their first public appearance this year in August, the couple spoke on the podcast “Talks with Namit” about the misconceptions they had to face, including allegations that they leaked the video themselves to gain fame.

“We started with a cart and built a restaurant with so much hard work. Today, sales at our restaurant have dropped to 10% of what we used to get earlier,” Gurmeet Kaur claimed. “Only 10%. Which person will do this to themselves?”

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On