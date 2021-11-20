After wife’s murder, man dies by suicide in Madhya Pradesh

The husband of a woman, who was allegedly raped and killed by her father over their inter-caste marriage, died by suicide on Friday, police said.

The man, who used to work at a tent house in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur, died at his residence in Sehore, district additional superintendent of police Sameer Yadav said.

“The deceased’s cousin brother informed police that he was upset after his wife’s murder. He was blaming himself for her death but nobody thought that he would have taken this extreme step,” Yadav said.

His father-in-law and was arrested earlier this week for allegedly raping and killing his 25-year-old daughter. The deceased’s brother-in-law was also arrested for assisting his father in the crime, police said.

The incident took place on October 5 but the matter came to light only on Sunday when police recovered the body of the woman from a forest near Ratibad area after a forest guard alerted them. The body of the woman’s eight-month-old son, who allegedly died of pneumonia, was also recovered from the spot, police added.

The woman’s husband came to know about the murder after police informed him on November 15.

“We got married one-and-a-half-years ago after eloping. Her father had filed a fake complaint that his daughter was missing, at Bilkisganj police in Sehore then but we informed police that we were married. Her father then threatened to kill his daughter if she ever returned to his house,” the deceased had told police earlier.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.) Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918