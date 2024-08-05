Afternoon brief: AAP, BJP react to Supreme Court's aldermen verdict; Akhilesh Yadav attacks Yogi Adityanath, and more

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh criticized the Supreme Court's ruling on Monday, which upheld the Delhi lieutenant governor's authority to appoint aldermen to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) without consulting the state cabinet. Singh called the decision “unfortunate” and a “big blow to democracy,” stating it contradicts democratic principles and the court's earlier comments. In response, Delhi BJP accused AAP of routinely challenging the LG's decisions and condemned Singh’s reaction as anarchistic. The Supreme Court's verdict affirmed that the LG's appointment of aldermen is a “statutory duty” and not subject to the state cabinet’s advice. Dig deeper The Supreme Court. (HT PHOTO)

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticised the BJP's stance on Muslims as “undemocratic and unconstitutional” on Monday. He attacked Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, suggesting that a true 'Yogi' would respect the Constitution. Yadav’s comments came in response to the UP government’s actions in the Ayodhya gang rape case and other incidents like the Hathras stampede and Lucknow molestation case. He also defended his call for a DNA test in the Ayodhya case, stating it aligns with a 2023 law. Additionally, Yadav condemned the BJP’s reported plans to amend the Waqf law, accusing them of undermining Muslim rights.

The Latest News

Supreme Court slams coaching centres over 3 deaths: ‘Playing with aspirants’ lives'; Centre, Delhi govt issued notice Dig deeper

Setback for AAP as Supreme Court upholds Delhi L-G's power to appoint aldermen to MCD Dig deeper

India News

At least 9 Kanwariyas killed, 8 injured in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh Dig deeper

Article 370 abrogation 5th anniversary: Amarnath Yatra suspended; BJP celebrates, PDP protests Dig deeper

Global Matters

Elon Musk backed Trump's political committee under investigation for possible Michigan law violations Dig deeper

Israel braces for attack by Iran, PM Netanyahu says prepared for any scenario | Top points Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai proudly tweeted about the US artistic swimming team performing to AR Rahman's 'Taal Se Taal' at the World Aquatics Doha 2024. The song, originally from Ghai's 1999 film Taal, featured Aishwarya Rai and was sung by Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan. Ghai expressed his gratitude, calling the moment iconic. The World Aquatics Championships 2024, held in February, saw athletes securing Olympic spots for Paris 2024. A fan-shared video showcased the US team's synchronised underwater performance to the instrumental version of the song, drawing admiration and some skepticism about its authenticity. Dig deeper

Health and Lifestyle

Aarav Kumar, son of Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, made a stylish appearance at Mumbai airport on Monday, quickly becoming a fashion sensation. Despite maintaining a low profile, Aarav's chic outfit—a beige jacket, light blue denim jeans, a black t-shirt, a green and white cap, and stylish sneakers—caught the attention of fashion enthusiasts. His look, combining trend and comfort, sparked admiration on social media, with many praising his style. Aarav, known for his interest in martial arts and his striking resemblance to his father, is set to become a trendsetter and a new crush in the fashion world. Dig deeper

Its Trending

Industrialist Harsh Goenka recently shared a captivating video on his X feed, showing two big cats outside his home in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. The video, which has gone viral, depicts a leopard walking on an empty road, soon joined by a black panther. The first cat quickly disappears into the jungle, while the second relaxes in front of the house before leaving. Goenka's post emphasises respect for nature, stating, "We are guests in their territory." The video has garnered over 1.2 lakh views and 1,400 likes, with many users expressing their amazement at the sight. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening.