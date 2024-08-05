Akshay Kumar's son Aarav grabs attention with his trendy airport look after a long absence: Watch

Attention, fashion lovers! There's a new style icon in town, and it's none other than Aarav Kumar, the son of Bollywood star Akshay Kumar. In a world where star kids are constantly in the spotlight and dominating social media, Aarav has managed to maintain a low profile despite his famous lineage. However, on Monday morning, he was spotted at Mumbai airport, and his chic style quickly made waves in the fashion circles. Akshay Kumar’s son Aarav made a striking return to the limelight, turning heads with his effortlessly chic airport look.(HT photo/VarinderChawla)

Aarav looked dapper in a stylish jacket and denim combo, proving he's a fashionista in the making. With his impeccable sense of style, Aarav is set to become a trendsetter, and we can't wait to see more of his fashionable looks. Scroll down to learn more about his appearance! (Also read: Loved Suhana Khan's stylish floral bodycon dress for party with Aryan Khan? Guess how much it costs )

Aarav Kumar turns heads in chic airport look

Aarav's look is all about style and comfort, serving major Gen Z airport fashion goals. He opted for a basic black t-shirt paired with a beige full-sleeve jacket and loose-fit light blue denim jeans. His outfit perfectly proves that trend and comfort can go hand in hand. In terms of accessories, he kept it quirky, styling his look with a green and white cap, a dark green sling bag hung over his shoulder, and a pair of stylish sneakers, bringing out his sassy style sense. With a perfectly clean-shaven look, Aarav's ensemble radiates a youthful and effortless vibe. We're sure he's going to be the new crush on the block.

How did the internet react?

Aarav's pictures and videos quickly went viral on social media, garnering tons of likes and comments. One user wrote, "Handsome," while another commented, "Junior Khiladi." Many others dropped fire and heart-shaped emojis, showing their admiration for his stylish look.

More about Aarav Kumar

Aarav Kumar, the son of Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, is steadily carving his own path under the spotlight. While he's still young, Aarav has already captured media attention with his charming looks and striking resemblance to his famous father. Beyond the glamour, Aarav is known for his keen interest in martial arts, a passion he shares with Akshay, who often trains with him. Though he's largely kept his personal life private, Aarav's appearances at various events and his rumoured future in the film industry have sparked a significant interest.