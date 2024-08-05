Harsh Goenka posts video of ‘majestic’ big cats roaming outside his Coonoor home

Harsh Goenka’s X feed is filled with videos, images, and witty posts he shares with his followers. In his recent post, he shared a video of a jaw-dropping incident. It shows two big cats outside his home in a town in Tamil Nadu. Expectedly, the video has gone viral and left people surprised. The image, taken from a video shared by Harsh Goenka, shows two big cats outside his Coonoor home. (X/@hvgoenka)

“This majestic creature was spotted outside our Coonoor home. A reminder that we are guests in their territory,” the industrialist wrote, adding the hashtag #RespectNature.

In the video, a big cat, which appears to be a leopard, walks on an empty road in front of the house. Within a few moments, another big cat, which seems to be a black panther, joins its friend in the leisurely stroll. While the first big cat hurriedly vanishes in the jungle, the second one takes its time and relaxes for a few moments in front of the house before walking away.

Take a look at this interesting video by Harsh Goenka here:

Since being shared, the video has collected more than 1.2 lakh views. Additionally, it has also accumulated nearly 1,400 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

What did X users say about this video of the big cats?

IFS officer Parveen Kaswan wrote, “The owner on routine tour of his property.” Journalist Vir Sanghvi also reacted by writing, “Wow.” Entrepreneur Rebekah Radice expressed her wonder at the scene and shared, “Wow, so cool to see that right outside your home!”

An individual posted how he found the video scary and added, “I see a black panther or tiger out of my place and I am selling my property the next day.” Another wrote, “Beautiful sight! I have prayed and yearned to see one during my visits to Wellington (Ooty). Never happened!”

Earlier this year, another video of a black panther left people scared. It showed the big car stealthily entering a house and roaming around in the courtyard.

What are your thoughts on this video that shows two majestic big cats crossing an empty road?