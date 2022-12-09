Home / India News / Afternoon brief: AAP, Congress attack Anurag Thakur over Himachal defeat, and all the latest news

Afternoon brief: AAP, Congress attack Anurag Thakur over Himachal defeat, and all the latest news

Published on Dec 09, 2022 12:54 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

ByHT News Desk

'Union minister can't save his booth': AAP, Congress attack Anurag Thakur

As the BJP lost all five assembly seats which fall in Union minister Anurag Thakur's Hamirpur, the AAP and the Congress raised questions over the performance of the member of Parliament. Read more

On camera, live wire falls on man at Bengal's Kharagpur railway station

In a freak incident, a man standing on a platform of West Bengal's Kharagpur railway station was electrocuted after a high-tension live wire fell on him. Read more

Who is Sushmita Shukla, Indian-origin First Vice President of New York Fed?

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York has appointed Indian-origin Sushmita Shukla as its First Vice President, and Chief Operating Officer (COO), making the insurance industry veteran its highest-ranked official after President and CEO, John C Williams. Read more

Kuldeep Yadav returns, BCCI names revised squad for 3rd ODI vs Bangladesh after Rohit, Chahar, Sen ruled out out

Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been added to India's squad for the third ODI against Bangladesh on Saturday. Read more

CAT review: Randeep Hooda shines in this thrill-a-minute ride from the Punjabi heartland

A reluctant spy being used as a pawn by people more powerful and ambitious than him is a concept that is not new to cinema. Read more

Bhumi Pednekar in sequin bralette and floral lehenga set aces wedding guest style, bridesmaids take notes: All pics

Indian weddings are elaborate affairs with multiple ceremonies. From Haldi and Mehendi rasams to cocktails, receptions and weddings, you need gorgeous traditional looks for all the festivities. See here

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

anurag thakur himachal pradesh election
