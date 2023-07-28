Home / India News / Afternoon brief: AAP's Priyanka Kakkar booked for ‘mujahideen’ remark on BJP's Poonawalla; and all the latest news

Afternoon brief: AAP's Priyanka Kakkar booked for ‘mujahideen’ remark on BJP's Poonawalla; and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jul 28, 2023 01:00 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

AAP's Priyanka Kakkar booked for ‘Mujahideen’ remark on BJP's Shehzad Poonawala during TV debate

Poonawala alleged that Kakkar called him “Mujahideen”, abused his faith, and made “extremely communally loaded” remarks during a TV debate on a private channel on July 25. Read more

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala and AAP chief spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar.
BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala and AAP chief spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar.

Watch: Kohli's one-handed stunner leaves WI batter dumbstruck, Shubman Gill shellshocked as Rohit's decision pays off

During the 1st ODI against West Indies, Virat Kohli produced a moment of sheer brilliance, leaving even his teammates in absolute shock. Read more

Venture capital firm Sequoia lays off 7 employees in ‘broad restructuring’ of firm: Report

Sequoia is not alone in downsizing staff. Earlier this year, another firm Y Combinator let go its 17 employees as it shut its late-stage startup fund. Read more

anhvi Kapoor stuns in exquisite midnight blue lehenga as she turns showstopper for Gaurav Gupta at India Couture Week

Janhvi Kapoor stole the show as the showstopper in a stunning midnight blue ensemble for Gaurav Gupta's India Couture Week show. All glam pics, videos inside. Read more

5 Best Exercises For A Sharper Memory. Read more

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out