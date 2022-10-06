Afternoon brief: Akasa Air to soon allow pets on board; and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Akasa Air to soon allow pets on board, bookings open from Oct 15

Newly launched carrier Akasa Air will soon allow pets to fly with them. The booking for the same will start from October 15, whereas the first available Akasa Air flight with pets permitted onboard will take off on November 1. Read more

After strife with Zelensky, Elon Musk tweets: War is the ultimate Supreme Court

Just two days after billionaire Elon Musk and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had an ugly spat on Twitter, the Tesla CEO has once again sparked a controversy with his latest tweet: “War is the ultimate Supreme Court.” Read more

Petrol and Diesel Prices Today: Fuel rates unchanged, check latest in your city

On Thursday, oil marketing companies (OMCs) kept fuel rates unchanged, which means that petrol and diesel prices have been steady for more than four months now. Read more

GodFather box office day 1 collection: Chiranjeevi’s film off to a good start, grosses ₹38 crore worldwide

Actor Chiranjeevi’s latest Telugu release GodFather, a remake of Mohanlal-starrer Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer, has registered a solid opening with first-day gross earnings of ₹ 38 crore worldwide, as per the makers. Read more

Sandeep Lamichhane, former Nepal cricket captain, taken into police custody following rape accusation

Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane has been arrested and taken into custody on charges of raping a minor, following his arrival at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu. Read more

How iodine deficiency affects your skin; why you should include it in your diet

Iodine is important for many body functions and the deficiency of this trace mineral can have damaging effects on immune system, thyroid gland and may also impact the quality of your skin and hair. Read more

This Diwali, buy Xiaomi's 11T Pro 5G at discount of over ₹10,000. Here's how

Last week, prime minister Narendra Modi launched 5G technology in India. Since then, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio have rolled out their respective 5G services in some parts of the country. Read more

Ola S1 electric scooter witnesses nearly 10x normal sales on Dussehra

Ola S1 electric scooter, which was launched by the company on August 15 this year as a cheaper version of its flagship S1 Pro electric scooter, witnessed almost 10 times sales on Dussehra as compared to the sale it sees on normal days. Read more

‘When pops is the boss’: Pilot hilariously reacts to flying plane with dad. Watch viral video

A video of a pilot hilariously showing how he feels while flying a plane with his dad has left people chuckling. Shared on Instagram, the video shows the duo sitting inside a cockpit while looking towards the camera. Read more

Creative lighting decor ideas for Diwali

Have a look at the web story to find out new creative ideas for light decor this festive season. Watch

