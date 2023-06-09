Home / India News / Afternoon brief: Congress rips into EAM Jaishankar for targeting Rahul Gandhi over US comments; all the latest news

Afternoon brief: Congress rips into EAM Jaishankar for targeting Rahul Gandhi over US comments; all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Jun 09, 2023 12:54 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'...supposed to be educated': Congress rips Jaishankar over Rahul Gandhi attack

The Congress party launched a blistering attack on external affairs minister S Jaishankar for targeting Rahul Gandhi over his statements criticising the Narendra Modi government abroad. Congress media and…read more.

Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar attends a press conference as BRICS foreign ministers meet in Cape Town, South Africa.(REUTERS file photo)

India has much higher burden of non-communicable diseases like diabetes: Study

India has a much higher burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes, hypertension, obesity, and dyslipidemia, a cross-sectional and population-based survey of 33,537 people aged over 20…read more.

Pak economy report: .29% GDP growth, per capita income down by 11% - Highlights

Pakistan finance minister Ishaq Dar presented key data about his country's economy on Thursday and the numbers underline the challenge facing prime minister Shehbaz Sharif's government. According to the…read more.

French Open semifinal: Where the blockbuster match can be won by Carlos Alcaraz against Novak Djokovic

It is the date, it is the match that world tennis waited for. Since the shocking withdrawal from Rafael Nadal almost a month back, Novak Djokovic was touted for a record 23rd Grand Slam and a third title at the Roland…read more.

Chris Hemsworth says he'll be 'lucky' if he gets to work with Ram Charan, Jr NTR: 'I just watched RRR and thought...'

Chris Hemsworth watched RRR recently, and thought the film was 'incredible'. He also gushed about actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR, calling them 'amazing'. Chris, who will soon be seen in Extraction 2, the the sequel…read more.

'Wildest thing I’ve heard': Twitter reacts to Diljit Dosanjh, Taylor Swift dating rumors

Diljit Dosanjh was recently spotted with American singer Taylor Swift at a restaurant in Vancouver, Canada, according to a report. Soon after the news came out, it took social media by fire and even prompted…read more.

