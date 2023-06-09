Chris Hemsworth says he'll be 'lucky' if he gets to work with Ram Charan, Jr NTR: 'I just watched RRR and thought...'

Chris Hemsworth watched RRR recently, and thought the film was 'incredible'. He also gushed about actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR, calling them 'amazing'. Chris, who will soon be seen in Extraction 2, the the sequel to the 2020 action film Extraction, said he would be 'lucky' if he got to work with Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Also read: RRR beats Top Gun Maverick, wins 4 trophies at Hollywood Critics Association awards. Watch SS Rajamouli's speech Chris Hemsworth said he would like to work with Jr NTR and Ram Charan.

Chris Hemsworth on working with Indian actors

The original Extraction (2020) marked Chris Hemsworth’s first collaboration with Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda. The film was largely shot in India, which is reportedly one of Chris' favourite places. The actor has even named his daughter India. While talking about Extraction 3, Chris Hemsworth expressed his desire to work with Indian actors, again.

"I just watched RRR recently, and I thought the film was incredible. Ram Charan and Jr NTR are amazing, so, if was lucky to work with them, that would be fantastic," Chris Hemsworth told News18.

About RRR

A period drama directed by SS Rajamouli, featuring Telugu actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles, RRR tells the fictional story of two revolutionaries, who fought against British rule in India. RRR follows the two characters loosely based on the real-life Telugu revolutionary leaders Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) and Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan), as they team up to challenge British officials.

At Oscars 2023 on March 12 (March 13 in India), RRR's Naatu Naatu became the first song from an Indian production to bag an Oscar. It was also performed live and the performance earned a standing ovation after actor Deepika Padukone had introduced the performance.

About Extraction 2

Chris Hemsworth's Extraction 2 will premiere on Netflix on June 16, 2023. Netflix released a trailer for the movie on May 16, and it teased how Chris' Tyler Rake, an Australian black ops mercenary, will be going to a lot of extremes in the film. From coming back to life after being deemed clinically dead to fighting inmates, while literally on fire, all for the sake of his latest deadly mission: rescuing the battered family of a Georgian gangster.

The first film ended with Chris's Tyler Rake mourning the death of his son. while he rescued the kidnapped son of an imprisoned Indian drug lord. Actors Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Randeep Hooda, Pankaj Tripathi and Priyanshu Painyuli were part of the first film, which released on Netflix on April 24, 2020.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON