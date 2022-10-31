Home / India News / Afternoon brief: How bridge collapse in Gujarat’s Morbi happened, and all the latest news

Afternoon brief: How bridge collapse in Gujarat's Morbi happened, and all the latest news

Published on Oct 31, 2022

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Rescue operations underway in Morbi on Monday after a suspension bridge collapsed over the Machchhu river in Gujarat on Sunday night. (PTI Photo)(HT_PRINT)
ByHT News Desk

How bridge collapse in Gujarat’s Morbi happened

There was an unusual rush at Machchhu river in Gujarat’s Morbi district on Sunday evening on the occasion of Chhath Puja. Read more.

Gujarat bridge collapse: Video captures moment horrific tragedy struck

More than 130 people have died in tragedy-struck Morbi district of Gujarat where the collapse of a suspension bridge captured the attention of not just people in India but other parts of the world too. Read more.

‘If I can’t have privacy in my own hotel room…’: Kohli furious after staff leaks video of India star’s personal space

Hours after India's demoralising defeat to South Africa in the Super 12 stage of the ICC World T20 2022, former Indian skipper Virat Kohli shared an explosive post about the invasion of his privacy at the Indian team hotel on Monday. Read more.

Centre issues fresh warning to Google Chrome users, says ‘remote attacker’

The Centre has sounded a warning to Google Chrome users about multiple vulnerabilities which could make their web browsers vulnerable to hackers. Read more.

Nagpur to Pune in 8 hours by road? Possible, says Nitin Gadkari

India's increasing network of high-speed expressways will soon have a new addition that promises to connect Nagpur and Pune, two of Maharashtra's important cities, easier for commuters. Read more.

For your Halloween watchparty, 6 horror movies that spooked us the most

On Halloween, we bring you our HT Entertainment Desk writers' most hated (in a good way) horror movies of all time. Read more.

Mesmerising timelapse video of Moon setting behind Seattle's Space Needle stuns people

There is something amazing and enigmatic about the Moon. Read more.

Mrunal Thakur’s black saree is the perfect Halloween attire with an ethnic twist

Mrunal Thakur is on a spree of making us drool with her snippets from fashion diaries. Read more.

Rakul Preet holidaying in The Maldives

Rakul Preet is currently vacationing in The Maldives and has actively been sharing pictures from her holiday. Read more.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

gujarat bridge collapse
Monday, October 31, 2022
