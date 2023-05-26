Afternoon brief: Kejriwal seeks time from Kharge & Rahul; Cong tells him ‘say sorry first,’ and all the latest news

Kejriwal seeks time from Kharge & Rahul, Cong leader tells him ‘say sorry first’ Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (ANI)

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday sought time from Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and ex-MP Rahul Gandhi against the Centre's ordinance over control of administrative services in the national capital. Read More

‘Here is my pseudo-obligatory gratitude’, Twitter's head of engineering resigns a day after DeSantis launch fiasco

A day after Twitter's technical glitches marred Ron DeSantis's Presidential bid launch the platform's head of engineering, Foad Dabiri, has stepped down. Read More

Alice, Darling review: Anna Kendrick delivers career-best performance as a victim of emotional abuse

In Mary Nighy's delicately observed feature debut Alice, Darling, Anna Kendrick's titular character pulls strands of her own hair so tightly around her fingers that it breaks into little shreds. She's slowly spiralling. Read More

Surveen Chawla brings desi touch to 2023 Cannes Film Festival in a lehenga, fans are proud of her 'Indian look'

Actor Surveen Chawla is among the Indian celebrities returning to the Cannes Film Festival this year. Surveen arrived in the French Riviera town to attend the 76th edition of the prestigious festival and shared her first pictures with fans on social media. Read More

Harbhajan fires warning to Rohit and MI about ‘unplayable’ GT star before IPL 2023 Qualifier 2

Peaking at the right time in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians (MI) are two wins away from securing their record-extending sixth crown. Read More

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON