Afternoon brief: Jaishankar says not mass communicator like Modi; Kejriwal on Bibhav's side, alleges NCW chief, more

External affairs minister S Jaishankar, amidst his active involvement in election campaigns, emphasised the increasing importance of foreign policies in Indian elections. In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, he debunked the notion that foreign policy doesn't impact elections, highlighting the blurred line between foreign and domestic policies. Jaishankar noted that questions on foreign policy have become common during his campaign tours, reflecting a growing awareness among people. He attributed this to pride in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and the understanding that global issues like pandemics and terrorism affect domestic life. Jaishankar also discussed his communication style, preferring town hall-type engagements where he interacts directly with the audience. He highlighted the youth's interest in India's global standing and shared anecdotes of diplomatic achievements, fostering a sense of nationalism among them.

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma criticised Arvind Kejriwal's stance in the Swati Maliwal assault case, alleging that the Delhi CM is siding with his personal secretary, Bibhav Kumar, who is accused of assaulting Maliwal. Sharma asserted that Kejriwal's support for Kumar indicates his disregard for Maliwal's plight. The NCW has requested an Action Taken Report from the police, and FIR charges have been pressed against Kumar. Despite being summoned, Kumar did not respond, while Maliwal underwent a medical examination. Maliwal lodged an FIR against Kumar, accusing him of outraging her modesty and physical assault. Maliwal, addressing the difficult past days, broke her silence on the matter. The incident unfolded at the CM's residence in Civil Lines, Delhi, prompting police action and national attention.

PM Narendra Modi says learn from Yogi Adityanath 'where to run bulldozer'

Swati Maliwal reaches court to record statement on assault by Kejriwal's PA Bibhav Kumar

SC clears path for prosecution of alleged Hizbul operatives in 2019 CRPF convoy attack

PM only wants his post, won't make way for next generation: Uddhav Thackeray

Rockstar says they 'feel highly confident' to deliver GTA VI by fall 2025

Barron is 'little Melania', mother is shielding him in 'tight bubble' amidst media scrutiny around Trump's trial

Anita Goyal, wife of Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal, passed away at 70 after battling cancer. Vijay Mallya, former Kingfisher Airlines boss, expressed condolences, recalling her as a strong competitor at Jet. He empathized with Naresh's plight, lamenting the downfall of both Jet and Kingfisher, wondering about their demise. Anita's death comes weeks after the Bombay High Court granted the Goyals interim bail in a money laundering case. Naresh, facing money laundering allegations, sought bail on medical grounds. Mallya, a fugitive in the UK, fled India in 2016 amid bank loan default charges. Anita's cremation saw attendance from family, friends, and former Jet Airways employees.

Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri opened up about his upcoming retirement after the World Cup qualifier on June 6. Speaking to HT, he discussed his decision, the pressure it may alleviate, and the legacy he leaves behind. Chhetri expressed relief and hinted at a weight lifted from his shoulders, emphasizing his desire to win against Kuwait. Reflecting on his career highlights, he cherished moments from Asian Cup qualifiers and expressed hope for a triumphant farewell. Post-retirement plans include family time and gearing up for pre-seasons, keeping his football spirit alive.

ICMR released guidelines stressing safe use of non-stick cookware, warning against Teflon-coated pans' toxins when overheated. Usage and cleaning instructions must be strictly followed, discarding worn-out pans. Teflon's carbon-fluorine structure is safe at normal cooking temperatures but emits toxins at high heat, contaminating food with harmful PFAS, microplastics. The 17 dietary guidelines, part of ICMR's initiative with the National Institute of Nutrition, promote informed food choices for health and malnutrition prevention. Recommendations cover cooking methods, emphasizing avoiding Teflon overheating, using stainless steel, cast iron, stone, or ceramic cookware for safer cooking.

